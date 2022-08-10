2023: ‘Tinubu Hardest Working Politician Of This Generation’ – Senator Nnamani

The lawmaker representing the Enugu East Senatorial District at the red chamber, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has condemned attacks on the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, the former Enugu State governor described Tinubu as “the hardest working Politico of this generation”.

The lawmaker, however, said he would cast his vote for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former governor condemned the attack on the alleged ill-health of the former Lagos governor, stating that those mocking Asiwaju may also have their shares later.

He wrote, “Fashola, Osinbajo, Aregbosola, Fayemi, etc. All first class with A-game always. I vigorously oppose, protest and detest the shameless campaigns and parody targeting Tinubu’s health.

“As a Health worker, I am amazed by the ignorance, foolishness, wickedness and callousness of these idiotic operators.

“I believe they are unwarranted, extremely unprofessional, and have no place in our polity. As the GenZ grow and Nigeria merges with the new world, they will cry at the foibles of their progenitors. Get it folks, life is turn by turn.

“Since we all desire a better Nigeria, our politics should be grounded in facts and reliable evidence. This is the only way we can advance this nation. Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the MOST successful Governor in modern Nigeria bar none.

“While my vote is covered by the Umbrella per my Party PDP and our Candidate, HE Atiku Abubakar, I take a bow for the hardest working Politico of this generation. He patiently paid his dues.

“Guess what, the Igbo are not going anyway. Rather in the spirit of their fathers and forefathers more are pouring into Lagos every day. Tinubu is qualified to run for president of Nigeria in 2023 as there is no evidence that he has dementia”.