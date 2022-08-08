Banky W And Wife, Adesua Etomi Gush Over Each Other; Renew Wedding Vows

Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, a celebrated actor, musician, and politician from Nigeria just proposed again to his wife, Adesua Etomi.
The single mother had wowed her fans and followers with beautiful self-portraits.
Banky, who gushed over the pictures, made a second proposal to her.
Adesua Etomi responded by agreeing to marry him once more. She reaffirmed her vow to be with him forever.
Banky W wrote on his verified instagram account “Marry me again!!!!” and his wife Adesua Etomi replied saying “Yes! In every lifetime”.
