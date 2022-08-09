Ex-BBNaija Winner, Efe Feeling Thankful After Escaping Attack

2017 Big Brother Naija winner Efe Ejeba is feeling thankful after escaping an attack on the highway.

The musician and reality star used his Instagram page to describe the attack. Efe disclosed that he had to maneuver free after being ambushed last night.

He expressed gratitude to God for his life and stated he was unsure if they were trying to kidnap or rob him.

The artist thanked God for his life, noting how the narrative may have been different. After the collision, the reality star’s car sustained significant damage.

He wrote: “Omo this country is finish is finished. Last night, I was ambushed and I just wriggled my way out. I didn’t know if na kidnap or rob dey wan rob me, but see my car, o boy, I just thank God for my life. I don’t know what will have been my story right now. See am now, my car don damage. Dey knack my car, I had to maneuver my way”.

See post below: