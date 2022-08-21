I Was Poisoned By Someone I Helped In The Past – Mr Ibu

Actor John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, claims that whenever he is among new people, he now tends to be skeptical.

Remember that the actor has revealed that he has been poisoned several times.

The actor said during an interview with Sunday Scoop, “These days, I am usually skeptical because I later found out that it was somebody I had helped in the past (who poisoned me)”.

Okafor stated that he is still receiving treatment in Abuja for the toxin in his body. He said, “If not for God, the result would have been bad. As I speak with you now, I am still being treated somewhere in Guzape, Abuja”.

The actor also demanded that the government step up its efforts to protect moviemakers. He stated: “I expect the Federal Government to act on this. Whether we like it or not, we (actors) are serving the government. The movies we make are for the benefit of the general public. If the government wants to better protect us, they can do it”.