Anita Joseph Showers Love On Goddaughter, Alex Unusual

Alex Asogwa, also known as Alex Unusual, is the goddaughter of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, who is gushing over her.

Anita Joseph, a.k.a. “mother hen,” has become Alex Unusual’s partner ever since he left the Big Brother Naija reality series.

Anita Joseph shared a video of herself with the reality star and commended her for not changing over the years.

She claimed that others should emulate her for her strong morals. Anita Joseph argued that a youngster who does well deserves recognition.

She said: “My baby unusual baby girl. Thank you for still been sane in this crazy place. Thank you for still been the green and purple hair girl. I LOVED from BBN 2018. Thanks for not letting mother-Hen Down.

Your Morals and strength are Admirable Nwa m. Yes when pikin dey do well thank am Biko. Sparkle dey find you dha @alex_unusual. That Perf no comment. I love you and @realmcfish the Switch”.

