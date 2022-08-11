Mimiko To Wike: You Have Laboured So Much For PDP — Stay Committed To The Struggle

Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo, has expressed that Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has been a “countervailing force” protecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mimiko stated this on Wednesday during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Azikiwe-Iloabuchi road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.

There have been speculations over if Wike will support the PDP in the 2023 elections, following the controversy in the party since the Rivers governor lost the presidential and vice-presidential tickets.

Speaking further, Mimiko stated that the Rivers governor has played a critical role in making the PDP a strong opposition party, and in preventing the ruling party from foisting a one-party system on Nigerians.

“Beyond the self-evident physical transformation, you (Wike) have stood as a bulwark against those sworn to emasculate the main opposition party, all in their bid to force a one-party state down the throats of Nigerians,” he said.

“You were at one point virtually a one-man countervailing force, defending and protecting our dear PDP. You have also, through bold legal challenges, deepened the national consciousness of the defects in the running of our defective federal system.

“I am sure you will remain committed to the struggle to entrench a true federal system that will engender real development across all ethnic nationalities and across all religious persuasions in this country.”