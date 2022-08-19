No More Acting, I’m Fully Into Politics – Tonto Dikeh

Following the Rivers State governor’s race, Tonto Dikeh announced that she will not be returning to Nollywood.

The actress was recently declared the African Democratic Congress’s (ADC) deputy candidate for governor of Rivers State.

Even if her party loses the governorship race in Rivers State, Tonto declared in an interview with BBC News Pidgin that she would not return to acting.

When questioned if she had entirely given up acting, she said: “I don’t like movies like that again and it’s been a long time since I acted on screen, you know.

I’ve acted in about two films in 10 years, I appreciate that my path started from Nollywood, it is something that I respect, but it’s not something that has been in my life.

So even after the election, it’s not something I’ll return to, but I’ll love to contribute to the industry when I get into power”.

She continued by praising Banky W and Funke Akindele, two of her coworkers, for their political bravery and engagement.

“It is not easy for Funke and Banky W at their level to put themselves out there to effect change because criticisms and so many things are involved.

I believe in Funke, I believe in Banky. With them, I can hold onto something and say I believe that they have a vision for the people,” she said.

