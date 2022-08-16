Selena Gomez Caught Kissing Rema In Los Angeles

Selena Gomez, an American singer, and actress was photographed embracing and cuddling Nigerian Afrobeats musician Rema during his sold-out Los Angeles performance.

The performers can be seen cuddling up in each other’s arms as Selena kisses Rema backstage following the sold-out performance in a social media video.

Thousands of fans came out to support the attractive 22-year-old performer, and 6lack, an American rapper and singer, was seen with the Nigerian artist backstage.

Rema uploaded pictures from the sold-out tour on his Twitter page, where he also thanked 6lack for supporting him and expressed his love for Selena Gomez.

The Nigerian singer wrote, ”LA gave me a butterflies. Love you @Selenagomez and big ups to my brother @6lack for keeping it real with me.”

Watch video below: