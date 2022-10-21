2023: I Will Fight Corruption Like Buhari – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that if elected, he will continue fighting corruption like President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu at the unveiling of his campaign policy document in Abuja, pledged to continue Buhari’s civil service reforms to reduce corruption.

Tinubu said his administration would ensure the reduction of waste in the civil services if he succeeds Buhari in 2023.

“We will continue the work of the current administration in reforming the civil service to fight corruption, reduce bureaucracy, streamline agencies and decrease inefficiency and waste,” the document reads in part.