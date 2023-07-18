APC Should’ve Appointed Acting Chairman From South East – Omokri

Controversial socio-political writer, Reno Omokri, has expressed displeasure over the All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to appoint a South Easterner as the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Senator Abdullahi Adamu resigned as the APC national chairman, and was immediately replaced by the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari.

However, in a series of Twitter post on Monday evening, Omokri stated that the ruling party missed a golden opportunity to reduce the tension in the South East by not appointing the acting chairman from the region.

Omokri revealed that part of the reasons why there is so much unrest in the east is because the people from the region feel marginalized in the national power structure.

He wrote: “The APC missed a golden opportunity to reduce the tension in the Southeast and bring that geopolitical zone into the mainstream by failing to replace their National Chairman with someone from the Southeast.

“Part of why there is so much unrest in the Southeast is because they feel underrepresented in the national power structure.

“The President is from the Southwest. His vice is from the Northeast. The Senate President is from the South-South, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives is from the Northwest.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria is from the Southwest, whereas the President of the Court of Appeal is from the North Central.

“Where does that leave the Southeast? Completely naked politically at the federal level. The imbalance is suffocating.

“No zone will accept what the Southeast is expected to accept, and the APC ought to have used this vacancy to placate the Southeast and prove to them that Buhari’s ‘dot in a circle’ philosophy went away with him. What a missed opportunity!”