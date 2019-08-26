Adekunle Gold Reacts As Davido Expresses Dilemma Over Newly Acquired N106m Whip

by Valerie Oke
Davido and the Lamborgini
Davido has announced the purchase of a brand new whip, a Lamborgini Urus, which is valued at a whopping $295,000  which equates to N106 Million in local currency.

The singer, while announcing the newly acquired whip via his Instagram page, shared that he is in a dilemma as regards whether to ship it to Nigeria or leave it where it is.

Adekunle Gold, who quickly took to his comment section said: ”So that Fola Osibo road will come and spoil it 😞? Keep it, please.”

Announcing the purchase of the car, Davido wrote:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Keep here or ship to Naija??

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Aug 25, 2019 at 3:35pm PDT

What Adekunle Gold said below:

