Adekunle Gold Reacts As Davido Expresses Dilemma Over Newly Acquired N106m Whip

Davido has announced the purchase of a brand new whip, a Lamborgini Urus, which is valued at a whopping $295,000 which equates to N106 Million in local currency.

The singer, while announcing the newly acquired whip via his Instagram page, shared that he is in a dilemma as regards whether to ship it to Nigeria or leave it where it is.

Adekunle Gold, who quickly took to his comment section said: ”So that Fola Osibo road will come and spoil it 😞? Keep it, please.”

Announcing the purchase of the car, Davido wrote:

