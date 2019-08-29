BBNaija: ‘Khafi Now Has A Sense Of Purpose’ — Ike

by Temitope Alabi
Khafi
Khafi

2019 BBNaija housemate Ike is of the opinion that fellow housemate Khafi now has a sense of purpose since the eviction of her lover Gedoni.

Ike made this known while speaking on what he feels about the current head of house. According to Ike, Khafi is a nice person and thus far has been great with her role as head of the house.

Read Also: ‘I Will Be Happy When Gedoni Proposes To Me With A Ring’ – Khafi

Not stopping there, Ike told Biggie that Khafi has since moved on from being upset about Gedoni’s eviction as her new head of house role has given her responsibility and a new sense of purpose.

On the challenges he is facing in the house, Ike said; “The relationship with Mercy has been one of the most challenging things in the house for sure.”

