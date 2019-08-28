‘Majid Michel Now A Pastor Because He Is Poor’ — Sean Paul

Ghanaian actor Sean Paul is of the opinion that colleague Majid Michel is hungry now.

Speaking on the poor state of the Ghanaian movie industry, Paul alleged that his colleague Majid Michel became a Pastor because he is hungry.

Speaking further on Ghallywood being dead, the actor stated that Majid decided to become a Pastor so as to be able to provide for his family due to the lack of movie roles for him in Ghana and in Nigeria.

Not stopping there, Sean Paul stated that the Ghanaian movie industry was run down over lack of foresight adding that Majid would never have become a Pastor if Ghallywood was still vibrant

