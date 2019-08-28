BBNaija2019: “Tacha Is A Walking Time Bomb” – Jackye

Recently evicted housemate, Jackye in a chat with Ebuka after her eviction from the Big Brother Naija House, talked about Tacha and her alleged interest in Mike.

The evicted housemate affirmed that her relationship with Mike had no romance attached to it but was more of him playing a big brother role while she was still in the house.

Jackye further disclosed that living with people was her hardest part of staying in the Big Brother House.

She revealed that she sees Tacha as a walking time bomb that any one can light up to explode. She opined that Tacha was not an individual she could have a conversation with, without it tilting to a negative side.

On Gedoni and Khafi having sex in the house, Jackye said it was not entirely true as she feels that Khafi sometimes lets out her guilt by confessing some parts of her affair to her.

Watch the video below: