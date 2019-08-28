BBNaija2019: “Tacha Is A Walking Time Bomb” – Jackye

by Olayemi Oladotun

Recently evicted housemate, Jackye in a chat with Ebuka after her eviction from the Big Brother Naija House, talked about Tacha and her alleged interest in Mike.

Jackye
Jackye and Tacha

The evicted housemate affirmed that her relationship with Mike had no romance attached to it but was more of him playing a big brother role while she was still in the house.

Jackye further disclosed that living with people was her hardest part of staying in the Big Brother House.

Also Read: BBNaija: Gedoni And Jackye Begin Media Tour After Eviction (Photos)

She revealed that she sees Tacha as a walking time bomb that any one can light up to explode. She opined that Tacha was not an individual she could have a conversation with, without it tilting to a negative side.

On Gedoni and Khafi having sex in the house, Jackye said it was not entirely true as she feels that Khafi sometimes lets out her guilt by confessing some parts of her affair to her.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Gedoni, Jackye, Khafi, Mike, Tacha
0

You may also like

Actress Victoria Inyama Shares New Stunning Photos

Angela Okorie – “Death Rumor Helped My Career”

Nigerian Singers With Distinctive Sounds And Lyrical Contents

''A Different Kind of Woman'' - Tonto Dikeh, Says As She Share Rare Photo

‘If I take Churchill back, only maybe to kill him’ – Tonto Dikeh

Stop Judging Wizkid, He’s A Good Kid, Wande Coal Defends Star Boy

Khloe Kardashian’s growing baby bump is visible for the first time as she steps out in New York | Photo

“Better Person”- Davido Praises His Second Babymama, Amanda

Lilian Esoro shares more stunning photos as she turns 38

I Almost Quit University When I Got Pregnant, Waje Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *