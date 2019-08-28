Two Days After Eviction, Khafi Replaces Gedoni (Photo)

by Eyitemi
Khafi
Khafi

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khafi, has definitely not gotten over her love, Gedoni, who was evicted from the show a couple of days ago.

The duo usually sleeps together during Gedoni’s days on the show.

Well, to ensure that he is not badly missed, the UK police has replaced him with a giant teddy bear as a companion on bed.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: Khafi And I Never Had Sex, Says Gedoni

Meanwhile, Gedoni, while fielding questions from journalists shortly after his eviction, shared that he sees a future with Khafi and that his relationship with Khafi would surely extend beyond the reality TV show.

