BBNaija: Actors Okey Bakassi, Okon React To Khafi’s Eviction (Video)

by Amaka

Nollywood actors, Okon Lagos and Okey Bakassi have shared individual videos of themselves reacting to Khafi’s exit from the Big Brother Naija house.

Popular comedian, okey Bakassi
Both entertainers took turns in blasting Nigerians for choosing ‘stupidity’ over ‘intelligence’ while comparing the Nigerian political government with the popular reality show.

Okon stated the worst offense a person can commit in Nigeria is to be brilliant.

Okey Bakassi stressed the show is a reflection of reality, stating that the stupid ones might end up winning the reality show which tells us a lot about ourselves.

The comedian went on to ask his fans to guess who the stupid person is in the reality show.

Watch video below:

