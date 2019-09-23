After Gbajabiamila’s Threat, Service Chiefs Attend Meeting With Reps Leadership

he National Assembly ComplexAfter ignoring an invitation by the leadership of the house of representatives, last week, the service chiefs on Monday honoured a meeting with the leadership of the lower chamber.

All of the service Chiefs attended the meeting which held at the National Assembly.

Last Friday, Speaker of House, Femi Gbajabiamila, had invited the service chiefs to discuss the security crisis in the country but they failed to show up for the meeting, which prompted the meeting to be called off.

This got the Speaker furious as he threatened to report them to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gbajabiamila had said: “I don’t know of any parliament in the world where the head of parliament will call the service chiefs on a nagging problem on how to resolve it and you won’t show up. ”

“We will postpone this meeting until Monday morning, I will personally see the president myself because we are supposed to work as one.

“I know some of these chiefs were somewhere yesterday night, I’m aware of that. It shows the disdain for this institution.”

At the meeting held behind closed door on Monday, Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff; Ibok-Ete Ibas, chief of naval staff, among security chiefs but the police IG, Mohammed Adamu and Army chief, Tukur Burutai are absent.