Aspiring Police Officers Couldn’t Name Nigeria’s President, CJN

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), FCT, Sola Okediji has said that some constables aspiring to join Nigeria Police could not name the President of Nigeria and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Okediji made this known at the investigation and sensitisation on rule of law training for FCT police officers, organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), on Friday in Abuja.

The programme is funded by the European Union and managed by the British Council.

Okediji, said he contain his shock when he found out that a constable could not answer the question put to him.

Okediji,, who said he was posted to Rivers in Port Harcourt in order to interview prospective constables to be enlisted into the Nigeria police, said he said that he had asked the prospective constable “what is the name of the President of Nigeria”, to which he could not proffer an answer.

He revealed that he also asked another aspiring intending constable “who is the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN),” but he could not also answer the question.

The DCP said he said he immediately fired the constables, adding that the Nigeria police would not condole such ignorance, adding that such ignorance was unacceptable to the Nigeria Police.

He also noted that some of the constables couldn’t defend the five credits in their Senior Secondary School (SSCE) certificate, they were parading.

Okediji said constables who were not fast in current affairs and do not know issues happening in the country would not be allowed into the police force.