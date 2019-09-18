Assurance 2020: Chris Brown Says He Wants To Be One Of Davido’s Groomsmen

Popular singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has taken to his Twitter handle to share more insight into his wedding to heartthrob, Chioma, by revealing that popular American singer, Chris Brown, has indicated interest to be one of his groomsmen.

He added that one should imagine the American singer rocking a native attire.

Read Also: Davido Confirms Chioma Is Pregnant

The duo of Davido and Chris Brown collaborated in a new music hit, ‘Blow Your Mind.’

His words:

Chris say he wan Dey my train oooo, Imagine Chris in attire !!!

See his tweet below: