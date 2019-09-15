Davido, Chris Brown Perform On Stage Together (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido began his media tour yesterday in America, as he performed alongside American musician, Chris Brown.

Davido and Chris Brown

The duo whose track “blow my mind” has been topping charts since it’s release some months ago lighted up the occasion with their performance.

The “blow my mind” singer who is set to release his album soon, started his #indigoattour yesterday.

Watch the scintillating performance of the duo below:

 

