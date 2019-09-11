Davido Admits Chris Brown Paid For ‘Blow My Mind’ Music Video (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has admitted that International act, Chris Brown paid for the video of their recent collaboration, ‘Blow My Mind‘.

This happened after a music platform, Tooxcusive had revealed this to web users by tweeting;

“Did you know that Chris Brown paid for davido’s blow my mind video.”

Upon seeing this, Davido dragged the hell out of music platform after he had misinterpreted the statement.

The singer thought they wrote that he paid Chris Brown for the song and he didn’t waste time to blast them.

Davido soon realized his mistake and admitted he had read it wrongly.

