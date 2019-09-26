BBNaija: Big Brother Surprise Housemates With Early Eviction Tonight

Big Brother Early Evictions
Big Brother Naija

Organizers of the on-going Big Brother Naija reality show have announced that a ‘surprise eviction’ will begin tonight, Thursday, September 26th as against the regular Sunday night eviction show.

Currently, there are only ten housemates left in the house, and with barely only 10-days to the end of the season, five of the housemates are already up for eviction. Their fate was supposed to be sealed on the Friday night show, but Biggie surprised them with an early eviction schedule.

The five housemates up for eviction are, Tacha, Mike, Ike, Elozonam and Cindy.

The Safe housemates are Mercy, Seyi, Dianne, Omashola, and Frodd.

