Davido To Release Another Song Featuring Chris Brown

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has revealed that he is set to release another hit single featuring American singer, Chris Brown by next week.

Davido and Chris Brown
DMW boss, Davido and international musician, Chris Brown

The song follows the successful release of their recent collaboration, ‘Blow My Mind’ which garnered massive number of views on YouTube.

The award-winning singer broke the news on his official Instagram page, and it has generated a lot of reactions.

The new song is produced by Kiddominant, who is behind the singer’s record-breaking track, ‘Fall’.

Read Also: Mercy Goes Emotional While Talking About Ike (Video)

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram

DAVIDO you will not kill us oooooooo

A post shared by TooXclusive (@tooxclusive_com) on

Tags from the story
Chris Brown, Davido, Kiddominat
0

You may also like

Reekado Banks won’t apologize for saying he is better than Lil Kesh – Manager

Gumsu Sani Abacha Disses Her Family’s Haters On Twitter

Middle-aged man tied to a stake gets beating of his life by angry youths for raping 7-year-old girl in Warri

Naira Marley reacts as Simi denies snubbing him at an event

Simi finally responds to Naira Marley’s tantrums

Seal is accused of attempted r@pe one week after criticizing Oprah

‘How I Overcome Battles, Scandals’ – 2face Opens Up

BTS Photos Of Ice Prince ft. AKA – ‘N Word (REMIX)’ Video Shoot

I Won’t Dare Ridicule Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister – K1 De Ultimate

Tonto D

Amazing! Controversial Tonto Dikeh Turns into a Preacher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *