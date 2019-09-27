Davido To Release Another Song Featuring Chris Brown

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has revealed that he is set to release another hit single featuring American singer, Chris Brown by next week.

The song follows the successful release of their recent collaboration, ‘Blow My Mind’ which garnered massive number of views on YouTube.

The award-winning singer broke the news on his official Instagram page, and it has generated a lot of reactions.

The new song is produced by Kiddominant, who is behind the singer’s record-breaking track, ‘Fall’.

See the post below: