Emmanuel Emenike, Wife React To Mercy’s Claims That He Dated And Dumped Her

Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike and wife, Iheoma Nnadi, seem to be unbothered having found themselves in the news over a claim made by Mercy.

Recall, the BBNaija housemate had claimed she dated the footballer and only ended things after she found via social media that he was set to tue the knot with former beauty queen Iheoma.

The footballer and his pretty wife have now reacted to the claim via a video shared on Emenike’s IG page which saw them laughing. Emenike simply captioned the video; ‘Blessed.’