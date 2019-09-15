Funke Akindele Spotted Twerking For JJC Skillz (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello shared a lovely video of herself and her husband, JJC Skills dancing during a photoshoot.

In the video, the multi-talented actress, who recently clocked 42, is seen smiling ear to ear while playfully twerking in front of her husband who then attempts to spank her butt.

The movie producer, however, wasted no time in moving away but the lovebirds still laughed about it at the end.

Akindele-Bello shared the video via Instagram with the caption:

“#weplaytoomuch  #happypeople”

Watch the video below:

