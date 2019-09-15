Gunmen Kill 6, Abduct Two In Kaduna

Six people were said to have been killed while two abducted in an attack on Fadaman Rimi community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

One of the two persons abducted is reportedly a physically-challenged person, in Kugosi Gadani village, also in Chikun local government area.

According to the report, the killings were said to have occurred on Saturday morning, when suspected hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons arrived the village in large number and started shooting sporadically.

A resident noted that six people were killed on the spot while several others sustained injuries from gunshots.

“They came at about 6:00 am and started shooting. I don’t know how many they were but they many and they were armed with sophisticated weapons,” he said.

Read Also: Pandemonium As Gunmen Disrupt Kogi PDP Primary Election (VIDEO)

“There was pandemonium as people heard sounds of gunshots and they started running for safety. The shooting at us as we were running. They looted our property and took away our cows. We are all terrified by this incident.”

Speaking on the matter, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said, “I am just trying to verify, somebody called me some 6 minutes ago. I think when the incident happened, they didn’t even report to the police, I am trying to verify from the community. ”

“I have gotten a link (contact) to the community and I have been trying the (telephone) line for the past 20 minutes. I want to get the picture of what happened because the police were not contacted… I am trying to get the facts and come up with a statement.”