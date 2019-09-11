‘I Will Spill The Real Tea Today’ – Maureen Esisi Promises As She Turns A Year Older

Maureen Esisi, estranged wife of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has again promised that she will be spilling the tea on what really transpired in her marriage.

Recall a while back, it was reported that Maureen’s marriage to Blossom had ended, following infidelity claims.

The actor reportedly impregnated his ex-girlfriend Lilian Esoro, who has since denied this.

Wishing herself a happy 32nd birthday, Maureen wrote;

“HAPPY 32nd BIRTHDAY TO ME

Say a Little Prayer for me as I #SpillTheRealDeaL Later Today #TurnOnYourNotification #StayTunned”