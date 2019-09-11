‘I Will Spill The Real Tea Today’ – Maureen Esisi Promises As She Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi
Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

Maureen Esisi, estranged wife of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has again promised that she will be spilling the tea on what really transpired in her marriage.

Recall a while back, it was reported that Maureen’s marriage to Blossom had ended, following infidelity claims.

The actor reportedly impregnated his ex-girlfriend Lilian Esoro, who has since denied this.

Wishing herself a happy 32nd birthday, Maureen wrote;

“HAPPY 32nd BIRTHDAY TO ME
Say a Little Prayer for me as I #SpillTheRealDeaL Later Today #TurnOnYourNotification #StayTunned”

Maureen Esisi Post

