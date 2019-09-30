‘Inappropriately Dressed SARS Officer’ Facing Disciplinary Action: Police

The Nigeria police force has announced that one of its personnel who aroused controversies on social media after a photo of him, inappropriately dressed while on duty, emerged ont he internet.

The photo of the badly dressed unknown police officer had sparked the interests of many Twitter users and they shared their displeasure on the platform.

Read Also: Police Arrest 4 RRS Officers For Extorting N5000 From Motorist

However, on Monday morning, the police force via its official Twitter handle announced that the officer has been identified and is facing internal disciplinary procedure.

See post below