Kingsley Moghalu Celebrates Chioma’s Engagement To Davido

by Olayemi Oladotun

The former deputy governor of the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP during the February 2019 elections, Kingsley Moghalu has congratulated Davido on his engagement to Chioma.

Kingsley Moghalu
Kingsley Moghalu

The economist congratulated Davido and he used the medium to remind Nigerians of how he promised them the kind of assurance Davido had given to Chioma, but they failed to accept it.

He, however, pointed out that he believes sooner than later, Nigeria will get the good leader it deserves.

He tweeted:

