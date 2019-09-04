Kolawole Ajeyemi Teases Toyin Abraham, Compares Her With Korra Obidi

by Amaka

Popular Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, jokingly teased the mother of his child, Toyin Abraham ahead of her birthday on Thursday.

Kolawole Ajeyemi and Toyin Ahraham
Nollywood lovebirds, Kolawole Ajeyemi and Toyin Abraham

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared  “What I ordered Versus What I got video” video which shows pregnant belly-dancer Korra Obidi and Toyin Abraham dancing.

Ajeyemi captioned the video:

“Happy birthday in advance Mummy IRE. As we are approaching your birthday day I pray for greater achievements in your life. Once again happy birthday in advance love”

See the post below:

 

