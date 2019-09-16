‘Majority Of My Fans Are Not On Social Media’ – Naira Marley

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Nigerian rapper and raving act of the moment, Naira Marley

Nigerian controversial rapper Naira Marley has taken to his Twitter page to state that most of his fans are not on social media.

Marley, who made headlines in May, after he was arrested alongside rapper Zlatan Ibile and 4 others for online fraud, said only 10 per cent of his fans who call themselves Marlians are actually on social media.

In his words;

“90% Marlians not on social media.

His post has since generated major comments from most of his teeming fans who have reminded him of their loyalty.

