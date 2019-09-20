Mr Latin, Yinka Quadri Issue Final Warning To Toyin Abraham And Lizzy Anjorin

TAMPAN president Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin has taken to social media to warn actresses Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin to desist from attacking each other on social media.

Recall Lizzy has for days been dragging Toyin over claims that the new mom is one outing most of her colleagues to bloggers, a claim, Toyin has denied.

In a video shared online, Mr Latin alongside actor Yinka Quadri warned the actresses asking that they stop attacking each other online or face the repercussions.

Watch the video below;