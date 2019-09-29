Nigeria Wouldn’t Have An Affidavit President, VP Academics If… – Omokri

by Valerie Oke
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, political commentator and former presidential aide has fired shots at both Nigerian celebrities and the government.

According to the former aide, if the celebrities were as bothered as who governed them as much as they have been bother about disqualified Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Tacha, the country wouldn’t have an “affidavit” President, a technical Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN) and Vice President  Academics in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo”.

Read Also: Twitter Erupts As Ganduje’s Aide Describes Osinbajo As VP Academics

He tweeted on Saturday this: If Nigerian celebrities were as BOTHERED about how Nigeria is governed as they are BOTHERED about Tacha’s disqualification, we wouldn’t have an AFFIDAVIT PRESIDENT, a TECHNICAL CJN & a VP ACADEMICS in @ProfOsinbajo

 

#BBNaija, Big Brother Nigeria, CJN, Mohammed Tanko, Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri, VP Academics, Yemi Osinbajo
0

