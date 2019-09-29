Nigeria Wouldn’t Have An Affidavit President, VP Academics If… – Omokri

Reno Omokri, political commentator and former presidential aide has fired shots at both Nigerian celebrities and the government.

According to the former aide, if the celebrities were as bothered as who governed them as much as they have been bother about disqualified Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Tacha, the country wouldn’t have an “affidavit” President, a technical Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN) and Vice President Academics in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo”.

He tweeted on Saturday this: If Nigerian celebrities were as BOTHERED about how Nigeria is governed as they are BOTHERED about Tacha’s disqualification, we wouldn’t have an AFFIDAVIT PRESIDENT, a TECHNICAL CJN & a VP ACADEMICS in @ProfOsinbajo