Nigerians React After Police Seal Off Bobrisky’s Birthday Venue

by Eyitemi
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react after men of the Nigerian police force sealed off the venue for the birthday bash of popular Nigeria crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky

Nigerians, while reacting, have mocked the controversial male barbie with some recapping how he told Otunba Runsewe, DG of NCAC, that he deals with his boss in government when the DG called him a “national disgrace.”

Read Also: Bobrisky’s Birthday: Interior Designer Angrily Removes Items From Venue After Police Disrupts Party

Bobrisky was reportedly said to have fled from the venue before the police got there.

See reactions below:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Idris Okuneye
0

You may also like

Nigerian lady shares the disadvantages of relocating to Canada

Tonto Dike’s Ex Boyfriend, Malivelihood Gifts His Fiancee A New House And A Brand New Car For Valentine

Funke Akindele Flaunts Baby Bump In New Video

Why Bobrisky Would Soon Accuse me Of Being Partial – Reno Omokri

Meghan Markle Deletes Her Social Media Accounts Ahead Of Royal Wedding With Prince Harry

Atlanta funeral scheduled for Kris Kross rapper Chris Kelly

Waje Opens Up About Being A Single Mother, Love Life In New Interview

Tiwa Savage Hits The Studio With Rihanna’s Producer Stargate

Jude Ighalo’s wife, Sonia, shows off body in sexy swimwear photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *