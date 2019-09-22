Pastor Remanded In Prison For Masturbating On Woman He Was Delivering

David Daniel, a pastor has been remanded in prison custody for alleged indecent assault against one of his female client.

Lagos state police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, a certain Joy Muriyaro, whom the pastor allegedly approached to deliver a spiritual message reported him.

Elkana said, “Joy Muriyaro of 31 Olarenwaju Street, Ejigbo, Lagos, reported to the police that One David Daniel came to her shop under the guise of being a prophet sent to her by God.

“That the said prophet claimed that he saw in a vision that she is having spiritual problems and has foreseen her having fibroid growth in her womb in the future.

“He collected N3,050 from her and a bottle of perfume worth N1000 for spiritual cleansing.

“She stated further that the suspect followed her to her house and ordered her to remove her clothes for him to rob anointing oil on her buttocks.

“She became apprehensive when she noticed that the suspect was masturbating when robbing the anointing oil on her buttocks.”

David was charged to court following his arraignment and was remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of his bail.