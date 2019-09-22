Police Arrest 54-Year-Old Woman For Selling Stolen Phone In Edo

Hannah Ibadin has been arrested by the police in Benin city for selling a Nokia phone belonging to a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. David Aronokhale.

According to report, the phone was stolen from Fr. Aronokhale by armed men who also snatched his Toyota Highlander and was handed to the Grandma(54) by one of the robbers, Miracle Okon.

Hannah, also known as Area Mama, was said to have received the phone from the armed robber at a black spot along Akpakpava Street where Indian hemp and other hard drugs are sold in the city.

Read Also: Police Parade 125 Shoprite Looters In Lagos, Recover Stolen Goods (Photos)

According to Hannah, “I met him at the black spot at Akpakpava. The place is called Nosa joint. It is before the old post office. I gave him the money and he gave me the phone. I didn’t know it was a stolen phone. I go to the black spot to smoke Indian hemp. My husband is at Uromi.”

Miracle who has also been arrested said he used to smoke Indian hemp at the black spot also called “The cartel place”.

Police Commissioner, Danmallam Abubakar, said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.