President Buhari Only Knows How To Abuse Power: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has launched another stinging attack on the president.
The critic expressed that President Buhari is power-driven and however, he doesn’t understand the usage.
He blasted the president by describing him as an incompetent leader who is desperately seeking for power that he can’t use properly.
He tweeted:
The magnitude of the DESPERATION with which General @MBuhari sought POWER is only matched by the INCOMPETENCE with which he wields POWER. POWER is NOTHING except you know how to USE it. Unfortunately, Buhari mostly knows how to ABUSE it!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 25, 2019