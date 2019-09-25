President Buhari Only Knows How To Abuse Power: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has launched another stinging attack on the president.

Omokri and Buhari
Reno Omokri and President Buhari

The critic expressed that President Buhari is power-driven and however, he doesn’t understand the usage.

Also Read: Buhari’s Desperation For Power Matches His Incompetence: Omokri

He blasted the president by describing him as an incompetent leader who is desperately seeking for power that he can’t use properly.

He tweeted:

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Patient in Coma disappears from hospital

Man caught for trying to smuggle 5 pounds of cocaine

Ghanaian Journalist Orders Chinese Man To Pick A Trash He Dropped (Video)

90 migrants die in Libya coast

Whistle Blower leads EFCC to recovering $43m, N23m and £27,000 in Ikoyi

Pope Francis Injured While Riding In Popemobile in Colombia (See Photo)

Nigeria may remain world’s poverty capital — Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi says

Hoodlums Attack NYSC Member In Cross River

Photos Of Popular NURTW Boss, Rasaq Bello Aka Hamburger Who Was Shot Dead Yesterday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *