Tacha’s Food Is Tasteless, I Can’t Buy It In A Restaurant – Mercy (Video)

Fans have expressed their disappointment after Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy, rants after losing the Arla cooking task.

Team Arla Butter (Tacha, Frodd, Omashola and Khafi) won the cooking show challenge but this news didn’t sit well with some members of the Pepper Dem Gang.

The team members were also rewarded with the sum of 1 million naira and 1 year supply of Arla products.

Angered by this, Mercy and Venita were spotted raining insults on Biggie and the judges of the Arla cooking task, saying negative things about the food cooked by Tacha and her fellow members in the garden.

Mercy said:

“If I buy that kind of food from a restaurant, I won’t go back there again.”

While Venita shouted that the judges were mad.

Elozonam was also on the plane as he complained about everything the winning team did, stating that Tacha was a sore loser.

During this period, Tacha and her teammates, who were completely unaware, were seen enjoying the feeling of being winners and carrying on with the preparations for their next task.

Watch the video below:

