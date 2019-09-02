Teddy A, Bambam Fix Date For Wedding (See Invitation Card)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former big brother Naija housemates, TeddyA and BamBam are set to engage on Saturday 7th of September in Ogun state.

BamBam
BamBam and TeddyA

News broke out last week that the reality star couple were set to engage over the weekend.

However, the engagement didn’t hold, which even resulted in heated exchange between TeddyA and popular blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus.

TeddyA
TeddyA and BamBam’s engagement invitation

In a new development, the expectant couple will have their Introduction and traditional engagement this weekend in Ilaro, Ogun state.

