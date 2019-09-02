Teddy A, Bambam Fix Date For Wedding (See Invitation Card)

Former big brother Naija housemates, TeddyA and BamBam are set to engage on Saturday 7th of September in Ogun state.

News broke out last week that the reality star couple were set to engage over the weekend.

Also Read: BBNaija: Moment TeddyA Proposed To Bambam [Video]

However, the engagement didn’t hold, which even resulted in heated exchange between TeddyA and popular blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus.

In a new development, the expectant couple will have their Introduction and traditional engagement this weekend in Ilaro, Ogun state.