Tuface Accidentally Retweets Porn Video, Deletes It Immediately (Photo)

by Amaka

Legendary musician, Tuface idibia, also known as 2baba, accidentally retweeted a porn video on his Twitter timeline which was immediately taken down.

Tuface Idibia
Nigerian Music Legend, Tuface Idibia

Many have opined that it was a just mistake while some assumed his account must have been hacked but the singer is yet to address it.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer turned 44 in the penultimate week and he received a sweet message from his wife, Annie Idibia, stating that no one can do her like he does.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Performs Gospel Praise Medley After His Show Rehearsal (Video)

See the screenshot of his post below:

2face Idibia's twitter timeline

Tags from the story
tuface idibia
0

You may also like

Nollywood Actress, Adunni Ade – “I’m A Sucker For Love, I Love Hard”

Mavin Singer, Reekado Banks Returns To UNILAG

Davido Shares Photo Of Hailey Veronica Adeleke, His Daughter & “Last Born”

#BBNaija: Viewers React To Bassey’s Eviction (Must See)

Dayo Amusa Has Some Words For Those Uncomfortable With Her Weight

Duncan Mighty Finally Gave His Ford Car To An Errand Boy [See Photo]

Nollywood celebrates ‘Ladies Calling The Shots’

Choc Boy Ice Prince launches new website, announces North American tour

Wizkid Makes History As The First African Artist To Sell Out At The Royal Albert Hall In London (Photos/Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *