Twitter Reacts After Police Invaded Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

The 28th birthday party of crossdresser Bobrisky was on Saturday gatecrashed by Nigerian police officers who had been deployed there to stop the party.
Nigerians have since taken to social media to share their thoughts, slamming the Nigerian police in the process.
A Twitter user who goes by the name Ozzy Eyomi tweeted;
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that 100 officers were sent to shutdown Bobrisky’s party and only 3 officers were sent to arrest a kidnapping kingpin in Taraba.
— Marvin Van Dijk(VVD’s younger brother) (@Boboye_Ak) September 1, 2019
I don’t like Bobrisky, but Transphobia will not be tolerated on my timeline
Say any rubbish and I will unfollow and block you
Shikena
— ODUN❤️❤️ (@capriconandsuga) August 31, 2019
I thought as a country we are short on security but we had enough to deploy for Bobrisky’s birthday party.
You can never outdo Nigeria when it comes to jokes.
— Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) August 31, 2019
Naira Marley is openly promoting theft !! Bobrisky is living a lifestyle that dares to be comfortable in his choice of lifestyle REGARDLESS of the foul human beings in this society ! She’s doing what a lot of y’all wish you could do . She deserves the energy she’s getting https://t.co/fJlJMzmOyb
— ebele. (@ebelee_) September 1, 2019
Y’all now know what “the law” is when it comes to Bobrisky because she’s daring to unapologetically live a life that makes her happy & you couldn’t dare to live because of your faux morality but were here the other day defending “naira Marley” because “economy is hard” ! Fools
— ebele. (@ebelee_) September 1, 2019
I have often said that we are one of the most discriminatory nations on earth. Today alone, it was the arrest of 123 “Okada riders from the north”, the people dismissing traditional medicine practitioners, and now we are deploying 100 police officers because of Bobrisky.
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 31, 2019
Kidnapping, rape, murders etc running rampant but it’s Bobrisky’s party they shut down ? Nigerians.
— Onari🌹 (@onari_jo) August 31, 2019
No matter how you feel about bobrisky if I catch you misgendering her on my timeline you’re getting blocked and unfollowed with immediate effect.
I’m tired of you people’s ignorance and stupidity in an age where information is literally at your fingertips.
— Nessa 🏳️🌈 (@hilariousletter) August 31, 2019
Where did a country with 1 policeman for every 400 people find 100 officers to gatecrash Bobrisky’s party?🤔
— Marvin Van Dijk(VVD’s younger brother) (@Boboye_Ak) August 31, 2019
You can call out Police high handedness, injustice and the abuse of Bobrisky’s human rights without the “i don’t care about bobrisky”, “I’m not a bobrisky fan”, “i personally don’t like bobrisky” caveats.
It’s cowardly.
— FOLA (@TheFavoredWoman) September 1, 2019
Nigeria is so finished. Deployed a whole 50 men to shut down Bobriskys party. For them to convict and arrest rapist it’s too much work but it’s Bobrisky they are chasing. Sigh. Nonsense everyday
— CARESHA PLEASE (@oyinA01) August 31, 2019