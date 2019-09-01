Twitter Reacts After Police Invaded Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

by Temitope Alabi
The 28th birthday party of crossdresser Bobrisky was on Saturday gatecrashed by Nigerian police officers who had been deployed there to stop the party.

Nigerians have since taken to social media to share their thoughts, slamming the Nigerian police in the process.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Ozzy Eyomi tweeted;

Sad that they didn’t let Bobrisky have the party she was so excited about. It’s such a simple thing. A birthday party. It’s not fair. Vilified for such a mundane, everyday joyous thing. Criminalized for existing. Why should people live like that?
