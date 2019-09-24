Two Lovers Hack Into NHIS Account; Steal N60m

A man and a woman suspected to be lovers have been arrested for allegedly hacking into the federal government’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) account and stealing N60 million from it.

The suspected lovers identified as Tunde Ogunseye and Funmiayo Oyelaja who were said to have been on the wanted list of the police had taken off to Ghana when the lid was blown on their act.

According to the police, Oyelaja took advantage of being a staff of Clearline International Limited, a Health Management Office (HMO) based in Lagos, to hack into the account.

Oyelaja, a mother of two, told journalists while being paraded in Lagos on Monday said “I worked with Clearline International Limited from 2014 to early 2019. What we do there is that we act as the middleman between the NHIS and hospitals.

When the NHIS gives us money to pay hospitals, we would not spend all that was given to us and would not refund the excess to the NHIS purse.

Read Also: Police Allegedly Demand Sex From Ladies Caught With Cannabis

Ogunseye, however, denied any involvement in the crime, though he admitted he knew about the alleged fraud.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, after the suspects were paraded said they would soon be charged to court.