Why Police Seized My Range Rover 3 days After Purchase – Burna Boy (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy disclosed how his Range Rover was seized three days after purchase during an interview with WSHH’s Worldstar On Wax.

During the interview, the singer was asked what his first major purchase was, to which he replied saying;

“My first major purchase was made when I was 17, it was a Range Rover and I had it for 3 days, then the Police took it,”

“Because I was a wild kid,” he concluded with a wry smile.

Watch the video below:

 

