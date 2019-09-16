Yemi Osinbajo Has Disappointed Nigerians: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed disappointment in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for not visiting South Africa.

Recall that on Saturday, the social media activist urged the Vice President to airlift Nigerians in South Africa on his way from Zimbabwe where he attended Robert Mugabe’s burial.

Reacting to the arrival of the vice president back in Nigeria, Reno expressed disappointment pointing out that Osinbajo should have gone to boost the morale of Nigerians in South Africa.

