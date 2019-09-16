Yemi Osinbajo Has Disappointed Nigerians: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed disappointment in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for not visiting South Africa.

Omokri and Osinbajo
Omokri and Osinbajo

Recall that on Saturday, the social media activist urged the Vice President to airlift Nigerians in South Africa on his way from Zimbabwe where he attended Robert Mugabe’s burial.

Also Read: Osinbajo Should Visit South Africa After Mugabe’s Burial: Reno Omokri

Reacting to the arrival of the vice president back in Nigeria, Reno expressed disappointment pointing out that Osinbajo should have gone to boost the morale of Nigerians in South Africa.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri, Robert Mugabe, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

UPN Registration Welcome Development For South-West Politics – Afenifere

Falana Asks Buhari To Reject Swiss Government’s Conditions For Return Of Abacha Loot

Buhari meets Merkel in Aso Rock(Photos)

Ex-Enugu Governor’s Wife Reveals The Only ''One'' Time Her Husband Had Sex With Her In 11 Years

Ex-Enugu Governor’s Wife Reveals The Only Time Her Husband Had Sex With Her In 11 Years

Osun PDP Rejects Composition Of Panel To probe Aregbesola

Saraki Again Shuts Senate As Trial Resumes Today At Code Of Conduct Tribunal

Buhari jets off to the UK

2019 Presidential Election: PDP Congratulaes President Buhari [Watch Video]

$2bn Chinese Loan: Those Criticizing Fayose’s Letter Lack Moral Right To Complain – Aide

Adamu Garba: 7 Things You Should Know About the Man Aspiring to Take Over From Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *