Zimbabwean Pastor Commits Suicide In Harare

A senior Zimbabwean pastor with Upper Room Ministries, Reverend Berry Dambaza, has reportedly committed suicide.

According to reports, Berry died on Monday, September 23, after jumping from the third floor of Rezende Parkade in Harare.

Although the reason for his decision to take his life is yet to be ascertained, there are speculations that he had financial problems as well as infidelity issues.

Confirming the incident, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“We can confirm that a church pastor allegedly jumped from the last floor of Rezende Parkade and died.

“We are currently investigating the case to establish the motive or the reasons behind this suicide,” he said.

Iharare, reports that he left a suicide note indicating abuse of funds.