Zimbabwean Pastor Commits Suicide In Harare

by Temitope Alabi
Berry Dambaza
Berry Dambaza

A senior Zimbabwean pastor with Upper Room Ministries, Reverend Berry Dambaza, has reportedly committed suicide.

According to reports, Berry died on Monday, September 23, after jumping from the third floor of Rezende Parkade in Harare.

Read Also: Rapper Tipsy Enupo Reacts As PelePele Commits Suicide

Although the reason for his decision to take his life is yet to be ascertained, there are speculations that he had financial problems as well as infidelity issues.

Confirming the incident, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“We can confirm that a church pastor allegedly jumped from the last floor of Rezende Parkade and died.

“We are currently investigating the case to establish the motive or the reasons behind this suicide,” he said.

Iharare, reports that he left a suicide note indicating abuse of funds.

Tags from the story
Berry Dambaza, Harare, suicide, zimbabwe
0

You may also like

How the UK Spent N3.6 Billion to Bring Ibori to Book

Divorce

I Got Pregnant For Another Man Because My Husband Is Irresponsible – Woman Tells Court

Sanusi Recants, Says $12bn, Not $49.8bn Oil Funds Missing

Adamawa state under curfew as Islamist violence escalates

CAN Raises Alarm Over Alleged Invasion Of Rivers’ Forests By Armed Fulani Herdsmen

N5000 Note: Senate Warns CBN to Stop Proceedings

Borno Hajj C’ttee Urges FG To Reopen Maiduguri Airport

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserve Swells To $44. 6b

Jumia Fashion Super Clearance Sale Is Here! All You Need To Know!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *