Zlatan Ibile Spotted Playing Street Football With His Fans (Video)

by Amaka

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, alias Zlatan Ibile was recently filmed playing street football with his fans at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Information Nigeria recalls popular Swedish footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, had declared that there can only be one ‘Zlatan’ while responding to a question on Twitter and this caused an online war.

Nigerian singer and rave of the moment decided to show off his own football skills on the field in a video he shared via his official Instagram page.

The father of one captioned the video:

Ayobo ipaja !! I miss street football !! No be this lekki one wey @iamsexysteel they carry me go !! But if the@ don beat your set for this one ! They go house oooo”

Watch the video below:

