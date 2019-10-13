Aisha Buhari Arrives Nigeria After Three Months In Uk

by Olayemi Oladotun

First Lady of Nigeria,  Aisha Buhari left the United Kingdom late on Saturday for Nigeria.

Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari

Her three months absence gave rumor mongers the privilege to speculate that all is not well with the first family.

Due to her long absence, President Muhammadu Buhari, had been rumoured to be considering picking another wife, a report that has been debunked by the Nigerian Presidency.

Meanwhile, Lauretta Onochie, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has welcomed the first lady home.

See posts below:

 

