As A Father, I Am Very Appalled – Saraki Reacts To Sex-For-Marks Lecturer Exposed By BBC

Former senate president, Bukola Saraki has reacted to an investigation by BBC Africa, where two lecturers from Nigeria and Ghana were exposed for “sex for grades”.

A senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, Faculty of Arts, who is also the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, was one of those exposed in the investigation.

Saraki, in his reaction, revealed that he was very appalled by the discovery while urging the president, Muhammadu Buhari, and Senate president, Ahmed Lawan to revisit the “Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution passed by the 8th Senate.

See statement below

As a father, I’m appalled by the actions of lecturers captured in the #SexForGrades exposé. We cannot allow this sort of deplorable behaviour to fester.

In 2016, my colleagues and I in the 8th Senate passed the “Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill” to prescribe a 5-year jail term for any lecturer, educationist or person in a position of authority in any tertiary institution in Nigeria found guilty of such conduct.

I appeal to the 9th Senate & President @MBuhari to revisit this Bill so that we can implement the institutional reforms necessary to safeguard our children in educational institutions in the country.

I also urge the institutions to conduct robust investigations, not only on the accused but also for all other reports and complaints that come in. We need to believe victims and make institutions safer for our students.