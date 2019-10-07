Cubana Chief Priest Hosts Davido, Others To Celebrate BBNaija Winner, Mercy

Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram to share photos and videos of activities happening at his shrine in celebration of Mercy emerging as the winner in the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ edition.

The popular celebrity barman hosted Davido and some other fans of the winner of the Big Brother Naija show yesterday.

READ ALSO – Cubana Chief Priest Bags Brand Ambassador Of Moët Hennessy Middle East, Africa (Photos)

Davido who looked like one enjoying the night was seen drinking and popping drinks in celebration of Mercy as she has emerged winner of the show this year.

See The Video Here:

See Photos Here: