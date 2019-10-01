BBNaija: How Mercy Tried To Seduce Tuface Idibia: Omashola (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola has opened up on how Mercy tried to seduce legendary singer, Tuface Idibia during his visit to the house.

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer, who visited the house alongside Larry Gaga, celebrated his 41-year-old birthday with the housemates.

Omashola and Seyi were captured in the garden having a discussion after Diane’s surprise eviction where the former said Mercy has tried to seduce celebrities during their visits to the house.

In his words,

“Mercy tried to seduce Tuface, she was licking her lips and giving him sign because she knows he likes women.

“I don’t trust that girl.”

The model went on to say that he would beat up any of his friends who tried to date Mercy.

Watch the video below: